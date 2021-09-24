BlackRock Inc. Acquires 773,793 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.95% of Expedia Group worth $1,672,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $166.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,327,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

