BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.68% of Wix.com worth $1,736,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $208.11 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

