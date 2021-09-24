BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 656,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.79% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $1,825,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $455.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $458.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

