BlackRock Inc. Has $1.51 Billion Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,352,362 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,847,808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.34% of Halliburton worth $1,510,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.07 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

