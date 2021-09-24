BlackRock Inc. Has $1.55 Billion Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.41% of Catalent worth $1,548,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,654,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.99. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

