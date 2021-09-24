BlackRock Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,238 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.57% of Church & Dwight worth $1,584,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.27 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

