BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,532,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.73% of Entergy worth $1,548,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 709.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 83,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.61 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

