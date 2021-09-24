BlackRock Inc. Purchases 35,956 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,236,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,889,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.83 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $1,043,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,184 shares of company stock worth $84,487,481. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.