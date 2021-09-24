BlackRock Inc. Purchases 979,432 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.12% of FOX worth $1,532,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOX stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

