BlackRock Inc. Sells 176,175 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of Arista Networks worth $1,534,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $360,803.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $357.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.32 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.