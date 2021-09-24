BlackRock Inc. Sells 266,073 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,589,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.36% of Dover worth $1,594,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 101.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV opened at $163.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

