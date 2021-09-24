Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $532,473.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $532,473.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00070780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00107668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00151864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.61 or 1.00503419 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.66 or 0.06813085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

