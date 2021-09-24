Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Trading Down 1.6%

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Blue Star Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

