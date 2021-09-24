BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pan African Resources stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Phoenix Platinum, Corporate Office and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

