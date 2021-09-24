BMO Capital Markets Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $174.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.03.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

