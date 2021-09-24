BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €59.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €59.00 ($69.41) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €54.36 ($63.95) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €52.64 and a 200-day moving average of €53.25.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

