Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Investment analysts at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 257.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of BOLT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. 1,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,321. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company has a market cap of $468.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,396,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

