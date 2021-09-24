Bondly Price Tops $0.0718 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $7.47 million and $1.18 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00123219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00162017 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

