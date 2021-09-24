Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,881 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Boston Properties worth $31,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Shares of BXP opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.28. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

