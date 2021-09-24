Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0013

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $718,122.04 and $3,439.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00123308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

