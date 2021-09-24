Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $232,404.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $308,655.85 and approximately $232,404.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

