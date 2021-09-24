Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

Shares of RNLX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,696. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $677.16 million, a PE ratio of -117.19 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

