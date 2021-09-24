Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.
RNLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renalytix AI Company Profile
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
