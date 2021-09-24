Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 167.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. 22,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,601. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

