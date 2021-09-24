Brokerages Anticipate The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). The ExOne reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

XONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in The ExOne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XONE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 188,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,388. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $524.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.38.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

