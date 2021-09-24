Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 52.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 64.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 208,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 679,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

