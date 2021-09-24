Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.73.

NYSE HUBS opened at $734.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $652.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $272.28 and a 52 week high of $736.15.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,346 shares of company stock worth $16,279,162 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

