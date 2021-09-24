Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

BIP opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

