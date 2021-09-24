Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 96.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 286.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

