BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.21

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $19.54. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 33,334 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $347.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

