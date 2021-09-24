BTIG Research Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $238.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

ETSY opened at $223.66 on Friday. Etsy has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.25.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

