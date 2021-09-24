Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.56

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.56 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 10.70 ($0.14). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 11.05 ($0.14), with a volume of 2,735,383 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.56. The company has a market cap of £131.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

