Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Down 1.1%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 519.50 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90). Approximately 119,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 693,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534 ($6.98).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 498.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

About Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

