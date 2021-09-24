Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.82 Million

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce sales of $414.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.46 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $290.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

