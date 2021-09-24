Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 141.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,988,000 after purchasing an additional 353,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

