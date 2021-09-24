Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.96

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.96 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 56.76 ($0.74). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.83), with a volume of 45,620 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Capital & Regional from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.96. The firm has a market cap of £71.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

