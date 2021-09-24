C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $260.01

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.01 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.11). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 238.60 ($3.12), with a volume of 649,300 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £937.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

