Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLBT opened at $10.51 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

