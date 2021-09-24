Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.05

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $13.55. Cellectis shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 95,308 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

