Celo Dollar Price Up 0.7% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $76.50 million and $5.52 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 75,842,350 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

