Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

