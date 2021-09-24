Centric Cash (CNS) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00066256 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

