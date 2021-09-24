CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 144,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,183,447 shares.The stock last traded at $54.83 and had previously closed at $53.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

