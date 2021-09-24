CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

GIB.A stock opened at C$115.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$113.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.89. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The company has a market cap of C$28.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

