Chain Guardians (CGG) One Day Volume Tops $2.70 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $29.30 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044258 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.