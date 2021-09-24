ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Achieves $66.37 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00013881 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $66.37 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00109328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00149792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,386.78 or 0.99634481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.22 or 0.06821967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00783509 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

