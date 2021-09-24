ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Lawrence Lee Sells 1,087 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Lawrence Lee sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $21,903.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHPT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,555,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,421. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.