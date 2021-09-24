Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $240.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $165.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.65.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $202.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day moving average is $156.58. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $203.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Chart Industries by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

