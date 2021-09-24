Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.86.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,944.05 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,862.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,590.95. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.