Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

