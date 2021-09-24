Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.
Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
