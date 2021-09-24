Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

